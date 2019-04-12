HAMBURG, N.Y. — Asphalt was on the agenda at the Hamburg Town Board meeting Wednesday night.

The meeting started with statements from the Hamburg Town Supervisor, Jim Shaw, about where things stood with the drawn-out fight over a controversial proposed AL Asphalt plant on Camp Road.

Shaw explained town officials are weighing several options -- whether it be litigation or reaching a settlement with AL Asphalt.

At this point, they haven’t proposed an alternative location for the plant or what the details of a settlement might entail.

Those conversations took place privately in executive session.

The attorney representing AL Asphalt declined to comment.

Shaw said the town will likely not reach an immediate decision on this issue and the discussions are ongoing.

During the November meeting, members of the planning board said the development of an asphalt plant at the Camp Road site could potentially impact noise, odors and pollution in the area, which they say is a concern because of its proximity to schools, homes and nursing homes.

The planning board eventually voted to do an environmental impact study on the proposed facility during that meeting.

