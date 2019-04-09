HAMBURG, N.Y. — Some opposition is expected during a Wednesday night meeting to a planned asphalt plant in Hamburg.

The plant, which has been proposed in a vacant space on Camp Road, is on the planning board's agenda.

But thousands of people have signed an online petition against it, citing pollution concerns and how close it is to schools.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the Hamburg Town Hall.

