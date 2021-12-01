x
PPP fraud investigations are happening. Is your business ready?

“A lot of people came out of the woodwork applying, but with that money comes concerns about fraud,” said Terrance Flynn, a member of Harris Beach PLLC.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Forgiving Paycheck Protection Program loans for businesses hinges on accuracy.

Though the federal government will soon shift administrations, investigations will continue, said Terrance Flynn, a former U.S. attorney for the Western District of New York from 2006-09 and now a member of Harris Beach PLLC in Buffalo.

“A lot of people came out of the woodwork applying, but with that money comes concerns about fraud,” he said, adding that his law firm has seen inquiries and investigations of businesses on behalf of federal prosecutors.

You can read the rest of the story on Buffalo Business First's website.

