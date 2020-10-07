Power outage temporarily shuts down Wegmans on Amherst Street

An issue with a generator forced the store to get another one to help preserve frozen and dairy items. That prompted the store to close Friday evening.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Wegmans location on Amherst Street in Buffalo was not spared by a National Grid power outage on Friday.

While Wegmans was part of the area of North Buffalo that lost power Friday morning, the store had backup generator power, so its operations were not initially impacted.

However, Wegmans spokesperson Michele Mehaffy says there was an issue with that generator, forcing the store to get another one to help preserve frozen and dairy items.