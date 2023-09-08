Possible New Era IPO could affect jobs, funding, workplace culture

If Buffalo-based New Era Cap LLC goes public, it will mark a historic time in the Buffalo business community’s history.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If Buffalo-based New Era Cap LLC goes public, it will mark a historic time in the Buffalo business community’s history, complete with a windfall of potential impacts on the region.

The private, family-owned business has reportedly started preparations for an IPO, that could value the headwear business at $4 billion to $5 billion, in New York, Business First previously reported.

New Era declined to provide an interview for this story and issued the following statement via email: “New Era Cap is always considering alternatives to position the company financially for future growth, but we have no strategic plans to share at this time. We don’t comment on speculation,” said Kevin Wilson, CFO and executive vice president.