Popular Hamburg corner store closing after 21 years; owners getting ready for retirement

John Braymiller and Anne Smith can't count how many customers they've had in two decades at John's Corner Store, but hearts are filled with loving memories.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMBURG, N.Y. — John Braymiller and Anne Smith opened John's Corner Store in Hamburg 21 years ago.

"It was something that I always wanted to do," Braymiller said.

Between Bills games, blizzards that stranded travelers at the hotel next door, and his day to day regulars, Braymiller can't even guess how many customers the corner store served in over two decades of business.

"People from all over the world have been in this store," Braymiller said. "We treat every customer like they were our own kids."

Mark Mol popped into the corner store on his way home from work, like he did every day. Mol was even an employee of the store when he retired from his first paper route.

"Pretty much every job I've had, I've always stopped here after work or before work, just part of my route," Mol said. "I'll miss it when it's gone."

Longtime customer Susie Penczkowski says she always popped in because John and Anne made the store feel like home.

"It's like going to your mom and dad's house," Penczkowski said. "The food is excellent, the polar sauces, the chicken salad, just whatever you got here is wonderful."

But after April 30, John's famous sausage won't be available because he and Anne are retiring and shutting down the store.

There isn't a major developer opening a big box convenience store across the street, the reason is pretty straight forward.

"Grandkids," Braymiller said. "But also we're getting tired, a lot of it has to do with getting tired, 18 hours a day."

John and Anne greeted their regulars while WGRZ was talking with them. Exchanging hugs, stories, and presents.

Also, buying a lot of sausage.

"They're going to miss the sausage," Braymiller said. "In the last four or five weeks I pumped out nearly 3,000 pounds of sausage alone."

John and Anne are expecting hundreds to gather at the store Saturday afternoon to celebrate a successful run as an independent corner store, in an era where big box stores dominate.

"I know they were glad we were here," Smith said.

John says he isn't one for tears, but Saturday will be tough.