Popular Buffalo piercing and tattoo gallery CowPok moves to new location on Elmwood

CowPok is moving a few doors down to a new location on Elmwood Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The popular piercing and tattoo gallery on Elmwood, CowPok, has announced that they are making a move.

The move won't be far, though, as they are just going down the street to a bigger space that was once an old church. They announced their news to their social media on July 31 and told customers the last day of the old location would be August 10.

The new building will house both Cowpok on the upper floor and Divine Esthetics on the lower floor. They will have a soft opening in the new space by appointment only on Monday, August 14. Details of a grand opening are still in the works and will be shared when the business is ready.

In the post they said, "Everything stays the same except our address! We still work exclusively by appointment for all services, booked through our website. Street parking remains for clients; the private lot attached the building is for staff only and is gated for this reason."

After decades in our space at 177 Elmwood Ave, we’re moving… just eleven doors down toward Allen Street to ✨111 Elmwood... Posted by CowPök Piercing & Tattoo Gallery on Monday, July 31, 2023

CowPok has been apart of Allentown since 1992 and has a second location in Williamsville that will remain the same. To learn more visit www.cowpok.com