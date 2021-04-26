Pool industry balances customer demand with supply shortage

By May when the weather got nicer, demand for pools, patio furniture and pool supplies soared.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Judging by the demand for pools and hot tubs, the pool industry seems limitless. But with supply shortages, the reality is very limited.

As the region enters the second spring season during the pandemic, demand for pools and outdoor items continues unabated. More time at home, less time traveling equals more fun in the backyard.

Pool Mart Inc., with five stores in the Buffalo area, had to close at the start of the pandemic as a nonessential business. The company adjusted and offered online sales within two weeks of its shutdown, general manager Ryan Dunn said.