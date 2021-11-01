Playoffs on the Patios a hit on Chippewa during Bills playoff win

'Celebrations after field goals and touchdowns, that would be the only thing we could maybe try to control a little better,' Soho owner Jay Manno said.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It appears Playoffs on the Patios was a success on Chippewa Street.

Fans got to sit at tables that allowed social distancing and watch the Buffalo Bills beat the Indianapolis Colts 27-24 in an AFC Wild Card game on Saturday afternoon.

2 On Your Side spoke with the owner of Soho Burger Bar, who was very happy with how it turned out with about 300 people.

"All in all, it was good, clean fun, and very COVID fun," Jay Manno said. "Celebrations after field goals and touchdowns, that would be the only thing we could maybe try to control a little better.

"It wasn't bad, it wasn't by any stretch out of control. You can see on some of the video, some people jumping up and down without face masks on."

Manno is hoping to do it again next weekend for the Bills playoff game.