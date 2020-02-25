GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — The town of Grand Island received an application to build a 3.8 million square foot facility that could bring at least 1,000 jobs.

Grand Island Town Supervisor John Whitney told 2 On Your Side that the application came quickly, and seemingly out of nowhere.

The application proposed a facility on Long Road, near the southbound entrance to the New York State Thruway.

According to Whitney, the 19-acre lot the facility would be built on has a pending offer to be purchased.

Many details of the application are confidential, specifically who will operate within the 'e-commerce center.' Whitney said the e-commerce center would be five stories tall and the land it would be built on needs to be re-zoned.

Right now, there are rumblings from various stakeholders that the application could be for an Amazon facility. We reached out to Amazon-- who says they are not commenting on their future plans yet.

Whitney says there will be a public meeting on Monday, March 2 where more information will be released to the public. Those attending will have a chance to address the plans for the site.

Multiple environmental and traffic studies will need to be completed before the project can begin. According to Whitney, the plans for the site say construction will take two years.

"They want to be very aggressive about this, they would like to be moving as rapidly as possible," Whitney said. "But again, we have to make sure that we do a thorough job and not blow through it."

RELATED: Apex working with Grand Island officials on future use of Fantasy Island property

RELATED: Fantasy Island is permanently closed