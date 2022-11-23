Pho Waves restaurant business up for sale as owner scales back

Pho Waves is listed for sale at $150,000, with the buyer assuming the remainder of a lease that runs through January of 2025.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nearly five years after opening, a Chippewa Street restaurant has hit the market.

Pho Waves is listed for sale at $150,000, with the buyer assuming the remainder of a lease that runs through January of 2025 in an 8,000-square-foot space on the ground floor of the Hampton Inn & Suites at the corner of Delaware Avenue.

The restaurant opened in 2018 at 118 W. Chippewa at the former Papaya site, where owners Michael Nguyen and his uncle, Philip Vu, created an ocean-themed restaurant featuring Thai, Vietnamese and Japanese cuisine.