Perry's plans $18 million expansion to produce ice cream bars on a stick

Perry’s Ice Cream Co. will add 20,000 square feet to its 120,000-square-foot facility to produce ice cream bars on a stick.

AKRON, N.Y. — Novelty ice cream has prompted an $18 million expansion at an Akron plant.

“The company has identified an opportunity in the market for premium extruded stick novelties in its Perry’s branded portfolio of ice creams,” said Gayle Denning, the vice president of strategic planning and sustainability.