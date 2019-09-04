BUFFALO, N.Y. — It might not quite be ice cream weather, but the folks at Perry's have some good news for people who love ice cream but can't eat dairy.

Meet oats cream, the Western New York company's first non-dairy dessert.

It's made from oat milk and comes in seven flavors, from blueberry pancake to snickerdoodle to peanut butter coffee cake.

It will be sold online and at Wegmans, Tops, and Lexington Co-ops.

