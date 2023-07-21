Pegulas sell AdPro Sports stake to Legends as founder leaves Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Pegula family has sold its majority stake in Cheektowaga-based AdPro Sports to Legends, a wide-ranging sports services company that has built increasingly strong ties with Pegula Sports and Entertainment and the Buffalo Bills.
The deal closed earlier this week, according to a statement from PSE.
"We have had an ongoing partnership with Legends for the Bills' new stadium project over the last several months," according to the statement. "And even though this sale is separate from the stadium agreement, Legends was impressed with our team and facility, and has maintained they will continue to invest and operate out of Western New York." You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.