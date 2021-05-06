Peg's Place in Hamburg says it will expand to brewing, distilling

Popular restaurant Peg's Place on Lake Shore Road posted "sneak peek" images to Facebook on Thursday, saying that it plans to expand to brewing and distilling. The images are renderings, and the post has already gotten nearly 1,000 shares.

Peg's Place has been in business for nearly 28 years, and the owners tell us they want to fulfill the need for a brewery in the Southtowns. They hope to start construction this fall and be open by next summer.