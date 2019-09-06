BUFFALO, N.Y. — The wait for cannoli doughnuts is over.

Paula's Donuts announced on Saturday that the popular doughnut, which was featured earlier in the year as a fundraiser for Buffalo Hospice, will return on Wednesday, June 26. They will cost $2.50 each.

The bakery had said the doughnuts would return sometime after Easter, but an exact date was not known... until now.

Paula's Donuts said in April the equipment used to efficiently make the cannoli doughnuts had not arrived yet. "So no rush to get them," the bakery tweeted in April.

Their cannoli doughnuts were a big hit with Western New Yorkers in March, raising more than $61,000 for Hospice Buffalo. Paula's Donuts made 45,000 cannoli doughnuts in the five days they were available.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Paula's cannoli doughnuts will return, but not on Monday

Cannoli donuts raise over $61K for Hospice Buffalo

Perry's creates oats cream, its first non-dairy dessert