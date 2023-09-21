Parvkview Senior Apartments sells for $2.8 million in Cheektowaga

Cheektowaga apartment building sells for $2.8M.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — BGBH LLC, an affiliate of Brooklyn-based investor Jacob Basher, has purchased a Cheektowaga senior apartment community for $2.82 million, according to documents filed Wednesday with the Erie County clerk's office.

Sterling Associates, an affiliate of Cheektowaga-based Lamparelli Construction, sold Parkview Senior Apartments, at 2911 William St.

Basher declined to comment.

Sterling has owned the 46,000-square-foot building since 2007, according to county property records.