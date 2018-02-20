BUFFALO, NY-- A real estate developer with a foothold in several projects in the Elmwood Village has added another to its portfolio.

Chason Affinity Companies announced Tuesday it purchased the iconic Pano's Restaurant. The long-time eatery is located directly next to the developer's condominium site at Elmwood and Forest.

After the sale is completed this week, Pano's will be closed for about eight weeks for interior renovations. Chason says it will keep the Pano's name after the re-opening.

"We are very excited to have purchased the iconic Pano's Restaurant," said Mark Chason, president, Chason Affinity Companies. "My family and I have enjoyed the restaurant for many years, and we look forward to continuing the long and storied tradition of Pano Georgiadis, one of our city's finest and most successful restauranteurs."

Pano's long-time owner, Pano Georgiadis says he is happy to see someone with a vested interest in the neighborhood take over his business. "I have known Mark Chason, his family andhis team at Chason Affinity for many years, and they are committed to the community and the long-term success and viability of the restaurant," said Georgiadis. "After 41 years, I look forward to going to Pano's as a customer."

