BUFFALO, N.Y. — A long-awaited grocery store in downtown Buffalo has turned into a project that's been quite controversial.

The City of Buffalo and a local developer want to build a grocery store with apartments above it.

But several prominent Buffalo developers are now fighting against the project because it would also get rid of nearly hundreds of parking spaces.

That claim was made by Buffalo entrepreneur Carl Paladino, who says the elimination of city parking spots at 201 Ellicott Street, would help the developer on the project, who partly owns a major parking company.

That property is a city-owned parking lot with nearly 400 spaces.

Several years ago a grocery store, apartments and underground parking were proposed there.

But in plans revealed last month, the vision changed to a smaller grocery store and apartments, and no parking.

The city and the developer say they want to cater to pedestrians and bicyclists.

But Paladino thinks this will further enrich Ciminelli Real Estate.

"Allpro is owned by Paul Ciminelli, and what is Paul Ciminelli doing when he's taking inventory city inventory off the market, it's allowing him to raise his rates in his facilities. This thing stinks to high heaven," Paladino said.

A spokesperson for Ciminelli Real Estate says its CEO is a part owner of Allpro Parking, that there is no conflict of interest, and that eliminating city parking spots at 201 Ellicott means it can cater more to bike-sharing and ride-sharing.

On Wednesday, developers of the project went before the Buffalo Zoning Board looking to get plans approved that don't meet city code.

"This is a fraud. This is an attempt to answer someone's desire. There's 375 parking spaces on that site. You're going to put 200 apartments there, and everyone's going to have a car. That's 575. Add it up, we don't have parking," Paladino said.

The zoning board is expected to make its decision on the project Thursday morning.

Buffalo developer Rocco Termini also opposes 201 Ellicott because of the impacts to parking, and he has threatened a lawsuit if it's built.

