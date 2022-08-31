Oscar's, DBGB's to bring new life to closed downtown restaurants

JJ “Duke” Alfieri will be taking on bring two restaurants to downtown Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Downtown Buffalo will get a taste of Hollywood as a longtime restaurateur combines his two passions.

JJ “Duke” Alfieri is opening Oscar’s Hollywood Arts Café at 31 Johnson Park, where he and his father ran the 31 Club, an upscale Italian restaurant, until pandemic woes and staffing shortages forced a shutdown.

At the same time, Alfieri is working to move Duke’s Bohemian Grove Bar from 256 Allen St. to 88 W. Chippewa, most recently home to Local Kitchen & Beer Bar and, previously, the Crocodile Bar. He closed the Allen Street site last week with plans to reopen at the new site in October.