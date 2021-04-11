Opposition to proposed liquor store expansion grows in African American Heritage Corridor

The Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor says a vacant office building is not the right location for a liquor store.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is strong opposition to the expansion of a liquor store in Buffalo's African American Heritage Corridor on the city's East Side.

Community leaders want that liquor store to go somewhere else.

There have been strong efforts in building up Buffalo's African American Heritage Corridor, from expanding the Colored Musicians Club, which is under construction, to putting in an archway on Michigan Avenue.

Sunrise Food Market and Liquor is just a block away.

The owner of Sunrise Liquors, Hatem Hassan, is literally looking to move just feet away to a vacant office building on Michigan Avenue to expand the liquor store. Hassan has applied for a special use permit with the city.

"With this proposed expansion, it really imposes on what we're trying to do in transforming this entire corridor," said Terry Alford, the executive director of the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor.

Alford says this office building at 485 Michigan has history.

"It actually used to serve as the headquarters for the universal Negro Improvement Alliance movement when Marcus Garvey at the turn of the century was leading that movement," Alford said, "The heritage fabric of the community speaks to us, preserving that heritage for generations to come. Unfortunately a liquor store does not fit into that fabric."

And besides that, he says there are already quality of life issues here, such as alcohol addiction, substance abuse and pollution.

Hassan told 2 On Your Side by phone that he plans to move forward with the project, building the liquor store in the back, and plans to meet with lawmakers next week on the project. However, if there's strong opposition, he says he won't expand.

Common Council president Darius Pridgen says while he wants to hear from the community about the proposal; he's not thrilled about it.

"That location is not the right location for a liquor store," Pridgen said.

What's being done if anything to address those quality of life issues?

"Our police department has worked along with our inspection department has worked along with the Council, with the administration, with the block clubs. We have been working on this problem for two years. It's gotten a lot better than what it was, but it's not where it should be," Pridgen said.

As for future of this vacant office building.

"We want to be able to discuss with the present owner the opportunity to talk about ideas that could really fit the fabric," Alford said.