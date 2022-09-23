Oliver's Restaurant names new executive chef

The promotion coincides with Warhol taking on more responsibility within Schutte Hospitality Group, including overseeing culinary operations at both Oliver’s and Britesmith Brewing, as well as preparing to open Perennial, a farm-to-table venture under development at 6666 Gowanda State Road in Hamburg.

"Chris has been working with Ross the last six years as Ross continues to move up in our world," said Dave Schutte, owner of Schutte Hospitality Group. "He's (Warhol) still going to have a really strong leadership voice and role in the culinary program, but Chris is going to take over — he really already has the past year, leading the kitchen. It's more of a continuation of the great things we've been doing there."