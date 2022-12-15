New York recreational cannabis dispensaries getting ready to open

Essential Flowers dispensary will open in the Capital Region.

ALBANY, N.Y. — While a lawsuit is still delaying recreational cannabis dispensaries from opening in our region, they are getting ready to open in other parts of the state.

"Just opportunity. That's pretty much it. I mean, to keep it short, I had an opportunity/ I took a chance," Matthew Robinson said.

Robinson is getting ready to open Essential Flowers. It will be one of the state's first recreational cannabis dispensaries.

"I've been to Las Vegas to dispensaries there. Boston, Massachusetts, to dispensaries there. And everybody's telling me the same thing. You have a great product, good customer service, know how to market your product, know how to label your product, and be able to explain stuff to your customers because a lot of the ingredients that make up cannabis aren't, people don't know what they are," Robinson said.

Robinson also owns Bold Mold Eliminators in the Capital Region.

To get one of the first Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary, or CAURD, licenses in the state, you had to already own your own business and meet some other qualifications.

2 On Your Side asked him how already being a business owner has prepared him for the cannabis industry.

"I own a construction company. We specialize in mold remediation and other projects from dry wall removal to replacement, flooring, windows, roofing, limited roofing, limited electrical," Robinson said.

"Just dealing with customers, knowing how to deal with clients, know what people are looking for, what they expect. Providing great customer service, being able to get what people want inside of my store or the delivery service, whatever it may be, that's what I'm going to be doing."

While the state hasn't announced when the dispensaries can open just yet, Robinson told us on Thursday afternoon he hopes to be up and running in early to mid-January.