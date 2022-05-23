x
Nowhere Lounge to bring '70s vibe and cocktails to Kenmore

The lounge is expected to open mid-summer, according to the owner.
Credit: Irina Burakova - stock.adobe.com

KENMORE, N.Y. — The Nowhere Lounge is opening at 3115 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, where Bob’s Corner Office and Bimber’s Delwood operated until a shutdown in fall 2020.

Owner Jason Wood has been working since August to transform the site into a 1970s-style lounge with classic and original cocktails. He expects to open mid-summer.

Wood has a 20-year history in the industry, including at Cantina Loco, Vera Pizzeria, Misuta Chows and the Terrace. He also was a brand ambassador with Forteleza Tequila, leading tours of distilleries in Mexico. 

Read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First.

