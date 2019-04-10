BUFFALO, N.Y. — A grocery store in North Buffalo had to empty out late Thursday morning because of high levels of carbon monoxide.

It happened at the Kenmore Avenue Price Rite around 11 a.m.

Firefighters found that the gas was coming from heavy equipment in the loading dock, which they shut down.

The store reopened after about a half-hour of airing out.

RELATED: New York turns to pilot project to fight algae blooms

RELATED: 1929 Ford Tri-Motor luxury airliner on display in Lancaster

RELATED: Local assemblyman touts plan to split New York into 3 states