Nixed: Proposed Amazon warehouse on Grand Island now canceled

Town Supervisor John Whitney told 2 On Your Side that developers said it was not because of opposition to the project.

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — A notice on the Town of Grand Island's website says that the public hearing scheduled for Thursday to discuss a proposed Amazon warehouse has been canceled because the developer has withdrawn the application.

Town Supervisor John Whitney just told 2 On Your Side that developers told him it was not because of opposition to the project.

They said it was because of possible cost increases, Amazon's interest in other locations, and labor requirements from the industrial development agencies.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz released the following statement on Wednesday:

“My administration has worked hard over the past several years to bring Amazon to Erie County, but we were informed today that after further consideration Amazon has decided to halt their planned project on Grand Island. This is an unfortunate development as this project would have brought over 1,000 new jobs paying a living wage to our community and would have generated tens of millions of dollars more in taxes for the county, the Town, and the school district, but Amazon has decided that the fit is not right at the current time. Amazon has created jobs in Erie County and invested in our workforce at their two other local facilities, so while the Grand Island location is now off the table my team is prepared to work with them if necessary to identify another possible location for this regionally-important project or any other project. Our focus on economic development and job creation in Erie County remains as strong as ever, as evidenced by today’s topping-off event at the new TMP Technologies facility in Lackawanna.”

#BREAKING Town Supervisor John Whitney tells @wgrz developers told him it was due not so much to opposition but to possible cost increases, the interest they had in reviewing other potential locations, and labor requirements from the IDA. pic.twitter.com/o1xZtgwNol — Dave McKinley (@DaveMcKinley2) August 12, 2020

The Grand Island Town Board had voted last week to hold a public hearing on August 13 regarding the proposed Amazon Distribution Center project.

The Coalition for Responsible Economic Development for Grand Island held a peaceful protest last week in response to the proposal to build a 3.8-million-square-foot Amazon warehouse on the Island.

Dozens of people gathered outside Grand Island Town Hall ahead of last week's board meeting to demand multiple public hearings be held on the project before a final vote is taken.

“We don’t believe we are ready for that yet honestly," Coalition for Responsible Economic Development for Grand Island spokesperson Cathy Rayhill said at the time. "They haven’t done a number of things that should be done before a public hearing starts and secondly we don’t believe one public hearing is adequate.”