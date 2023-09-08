Nickel City Property Management merges with 716 Property Management

716 Realty Group WNY's sister property management company has merged with Nickel City Property Management LLC.

716 Realty Group, a real estate brokerage based on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo, is combining 716 Property Management LLC with Nickel City, which has over 250 units under management. The acquisition will expand 716's local real estate market presence and add services, according to a press release.

"With this merger, we are now able to offer our clients a complete suite of real estate services to local real estate investors, often already buying and selling through the brokerage,” Gregory Straus, real estate broker/owner of 716 Realty Group, said in the release.

Those services will include a range of property management services, from moment of purchase to sale, including leasing, management, tenant relations and maintenance.