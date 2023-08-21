Niagara University takes on more than 300 Medaille graduate students

Niagara recently announced its College of Education reached an agreement with Medaille to take over the clinical mental health counseling program and the M.S.Ed. in teacher education program.

“Niagara University has exceptionally strong programs in education and counseling and, for the past two months, we have been working with administration and faculty at Medaille University, alongside the New York State Education Department and the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, to support their students in completing their studies in these fields,” Tim Ireland, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Niagara, stated in a news release.