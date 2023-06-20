Niagara University becomes Medaille's legacy school

Niagara also agreed to maintain Medaille’s medical records from its wellness center and athletics department among other things.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Niagara University is the Medaille University legacy institution, as per a memorandum of understanding signed by both institutions.

According to New York state law, any college that closes needs to secure a legacy institution where former students may access old records. Since Medaille closed as of Aug. 31, the law requires the school to all transfer academic records, student transcripts and academic catalogs, to its legacy institution.

“On behalf of our Medaille students and alumni, we are grateful that Niagara University has been so incredibly supportive of those who have been affected most by the pending closure,” said former interim Medaille President Lori Quigley in a news release. “Establishing a physical and functional home for Medaille records and other institutional archives will provide a lasting resource and legacy for those who have called Medaille home throughout its long history.”