A greenhouse opened Friday in Elma, where flowers, potting mixes, and much more will be sold.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ELMA, N.Y. — Niagara County Produce has expanded to the Southtowns.

A greenhouse opened Friday in Elma, where flowers, potting mixes, and much more will be sold.

The produce and deli side of the store is still under construction, but is expected to fully open this summer.

This is the store's third location, with the other two being on Transit Road near Millersport and on Chestnut Street in Lockport.