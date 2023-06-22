Niagara Chocolates' parent company is closing Cheektowaga plant

But it may not be the end of Niagara Chocolates, which was founded in Buffalo as a family-owned operation in 1956.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Migros Industrie is shuttering SweetWorks Confections LLC, which makes chocolates including the Niagara Chocolates brand.

The Buffalo-based company was acquired by Migros, a Swiss retailer, in 2014. SweetWorks employs about 100 full-time staff, according to a press release. As of last April, the business employed about 250 locally.

The company will begin winding down operations immediately and will close its business office and factory at 3470 Genesee St. in Cheektowaga at the end of September.