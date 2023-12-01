NFTA holds open house to help fill jobs

The NFTA says it offers a guaranteed 40-hour work week, competitive benefits, and lots of opportunities for growth.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority on Thursday held an open house to spread the news of some jobs it has available.

Those include positions such as mechanics, drivers, and other positions that may not require prior experience. There were even on-site interviews for interested candidates.

"I've spoken with some drivers, and even just people who work in the building, who have worked here for 20-30 years, and it's something that you can get promoted," according to Kelly Khatib, the communications manager for the NFTA.

"We definitely want to make sure that the community knows that this is a good job. It's a stable job, a steady job, and one where we want to make sure that the people that we are hiring are reflecting the community that we serve."