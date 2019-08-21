BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are still many questions regarding the Cuomo administration forcing those who own blue and white license plates — that are more than 10-years-old — to buy new ones starting in April.

One question is whether the new plates will be any more durable than the current ones, which have been peeling.

Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns, who oversees auto bureaus in and around Buffalo, says he continues to see about 300 defective plates a month.

As 2 On Your Side reported in July, the plates are manufactured by inmates at Auburn Correctional, through a process involves attaching a laminated, printed cover to the plate. The sheeting applied to the plates is made by 3M Corporation, which held a five-year, nearly $6 million contract with the state to supply it.

2 On Your Side learned Wednesday that the contract will expire in 10 days, and when it does, the state has already agreed to go with another company, the California-based Avery Dennison Corporation, to supply what 3M had been supplying.

That contract with the new company is a two-year, $4 million deal, which is significantly more than what the state was paying 3M.

2 On Your Side can also tell you that the move was approved on July 31, several weeks before the governor announced the new plate program. This potentially indicates that the state knew it was going to make a lot of new license plates before it told the public that 3 million of them would need to be replaced starting next year.

RELATED: Gov. Cuomo responds to criticism about New York license plates

RELATED: New York State wants you to vote on new license plate design

RELATED: Five years later and still no fix for peeling plates