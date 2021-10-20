State, local officials show off new affordable housing at 201 Ellicott

The $76 million project includes the fresh food market downtown, as well as 201 affordable apartments. Tenants will start moving into those units in December.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo got a look at a brand new affordable housing development site that's located downtown.

The building is at 201 Ellicott, which is also the home to Braymiller Market. The $76 million project includes the fresh food market downtown, as well as 201 affordable apartments.

State and local officials came together Wednesday to celebrate the site.

Tenants will start moving into these new housing units this December.

The Braymiller Market opened in September, when owner Stuart Green told 2 On Your Side there was a focus on fresh local produce.

"The peaches right now, and the plums, and the nectarines, and the lettuce, and the broccoli, and the cucumbers, and cucumbers for pickling, and tomatoes for canning, and all of those things are coming in fresh and beautiful every day," Green said.

"And then soon the apples, and the squash, and the fall offerings are right around the corner, and so it's a great time to be opening the new store here in Buffalo, to bring that local product to this urban environment, smack dab in the middle of the business district in Buffalo. It's kind of fun."

The building also features a colorful mural, for which Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation teamed up with the Albright-Knox.

The artist, Josef Kristofoletti, has created pieces of art across the country and he was invited by the public art program that runs through Albright-Knox. The mural is called "Golden Hour."

"The title of the piece is golden hour, which refers to that hour period before sunset that kind of makes all the colors come to life, so that's kind of the inspiration for it," Kristofoletti said.