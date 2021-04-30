Cuomo: hair salons, barber shops can expand to 75% capacity starting May 7

The announcement Friday from Gov. Andrew Cuomo is one of a number of moves concerning restaurants and pandemic regulations this week.

NEW YORK — Along with the push to get more people vaccinated across the state, restaurants in New York City can increase their indoor dining to 75% of capacity starting May 7, in line with the rest of the state.

The announcement Friday from Gov. Andrew Cuomo is one of a number of moves concerning restaurants and pandemic regulations this week. Another repealed a requirement for food to be sold with alcoholic beverages at bars and restaurants.

Cuomo says personal services including hair salons and barber shops can expand to 75% capacity starting May 7 as well.