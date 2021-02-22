New York State looking into Hotel Henry; couples report losing thousands of dollars in deposits

The office of NYS AG said they are looking into reports that couples lost thousands of dollars in deposits after Hotel Henry's announced closure.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The office of New York State Attorney General Letitia James confirmed that it is looking into reports that couples are being stiffed on their deposits.

Hotel Henry, which is located within the historic HH Richardson Complex on Forest Avenue in Buffalo, announced last week that it would cease operation on February 27 due to business losses from the pandemic.

Couples who had wedding receptions booked at the boutique hotel said they had scheduled conference calls with the venue last week where they were told they would not receive their deposit back.

"There was very little compassion in the conversation,” Deanna Dixson told 2 On Your Side. “We were just told that because they depleted and don’t have any money that they couldn’t give us a refund.”

Dixson told 2 On Your Side she had a wedding reception planned for 2021 and said their deposit totaled $5,000.