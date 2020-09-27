New store makes art supplies accessible to Buffalo residents

Buffalo Art Supply, a thrift store, hopes that its cost of supplies and location on Grant Street will make art more accessible to Buffalonians.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thrift stores are not only a way to save money, but also a way to shop sustainably by reusing clothes, furniture, and now, even art supplies.

Buffalo Art Supply opened on Grant Street on Saturday, and its goal is to make art supplies more accessible to people living in the City of Buffalo.

The store sells supplies, which are either donated or sold to them, for less than people would find at a commercial art store.

While the store had a soft opening on Saturday, it will officially open with regular store hours starting October 2. Store hours will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.