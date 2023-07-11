New clothing store opens at Walden Galleria in Cheektowaga

The women's fashion retailer Dry Goods USA is now open for business at the Walden Galleria mall in Cheektowaga

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Those looking to check out a new place to shop in Buffalo can now visit the new young women's specialty retailer at the Walden Galleria mall as of today.

Dry Goods USA is having their grand opening on Saturday, July 15 at the new location on the lower level of the Galleria Mall by the Apple Store.

The store features an ever-changing selection of today's newest fashion ranging from clothing to jewelry, and accessories. The store interior will give customers a vintage-store feel while shopping.

Customers who attend the grand opening will be greeted by colorful gerbera daises as they walk into the store and will receive a free tote bag with any $50 purchase that day.

"We are excited by the success of Dry Goods as we continue to expand our footprint and introduce the brand to new fashion-forward shoppers seeking the latest on-trend clothing and accessories,” said Melody Wright, COO of Von Maur, the family-owned, 150-year-old parent company of Dry Goods. “Our ever-changing mix offers new, fresh takes that allow our shoppers to create their own individual look at a reasonable price.”

Dry Goods USA, a subsidiary of Von Maur Department store, is open now at the Galleria while preparing for Saturdays grand opening.

The retail company currently operates 81 stores in 19 states in addition to an online business.