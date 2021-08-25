New splash pad water park opens in Franklinville

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the LeeKee Lagoon, at the Triple R Camping Resort. Officials say the park will support and encourage tourism in the region.

FRANKLINVILLE, N.Y. — Down in Cattaraugus County, a new splash pad water park recently opened in Franklinville.

Officials there held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the LeeKee Lagoon, which can be found at the Triple R Camping Resort in Franklinville.

Officials say the project will support and encourage tourism in the region as more people try camping for the first time.

“New York's tourism industry creates jobs, stimulates spending and economic growth, and is vital to building back the state's economy,” according to Ross D. Levi, the Empire State Development Vice President and Executive Director of Tourism, in a statement.