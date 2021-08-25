New splash pad water park opens in Franklinville

FRANKLINVILLE, N.Y. — Down in Cattaraugus County, a new splash pad water park recently opened in Franklinville.
Officials there held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the LeeKee Lagoon, which can be found at the Triple R Camping Resort in Franklinville.
Officials say the project will support and encourage tourism in the region as more people try camping for the first time.
“New York's tourism industry creates jobs, stimulates spending and economic growth, and is vital to building back the state's economy,” according to Ross D. Levi, the Empire State Development Vice President and Executive Director of Tourism, in a statement.
"The new LeeKee Lagoon at the Triple R Camping Resort in Franklinville gives visitors another great reason to explore the Chautauqua-Allegheny vacation region and enjoy all the activities and attractions the area has to offer. I LOVE NY looks forward to promoting the new spray pad as the latest amenity for visitors to consider when planning a memory-making New York State getaway."