New retail and do-it-yourself education center opens in Williamsville

Scott Erikson found his entrepreneurial spirit during the COVID pandemic, then took his love for woodworking to the next level by opening the space.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Seven One Six Wood Design opened its doors in Williamsville on Friday.

The retail and do-it-yourself education center is a product of owner Scott Erikson, who found his entrepreneurial spirit during the COVID pandemic, then took his love for woodworking to the next level by opening the space.

"I started, kind of first started as a hobby, then kind of burst into a side hustle," Erikson told 2 On Your Side.

"And then since the pandemic have decided to get into a full-blown, custom woodworking business, specializing in all things, home decor, from small pieces, small furniture shelving, to custom engraved signs, cutting boards, as well as dining tables, and more. So a little bit everything "

Seven One Six Wood Design is located at Earhart Drive in Williamsville and will be open again Saturday, with several pop-up vendors planned for its grand opening weekend.