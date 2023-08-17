New owner to spend $4.3 million to renovate Elmwood Village apartments

The new owner received a $4.3 million loan from Five Star Bank for "upgrades and improvements" to the apartments.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Elmwood Village apartment complex that includes a historic mansion will undergo a $4.3 million renovation, according to construction loan documents filed this week with the Erie County Clerk's office.

211 Summer Acquisitions Holdings LLC, an affiliate of Clean Asset co. LLC, purchased 211 Summer St. from Gold Wynn Residential earlier this month. The sale price was not disclosed.

Chris Greco, principal broker for Greco Real Estate, represented both the buyer and seller.