BUFFALO, N.Y. — Chandler Street in Buffalo used to be a constant reminder of what used to be.

The industrial site became an eyesore as the historic, dilapidated buildings in the Black Rock neighborhood continued to sit vacant.

Developer Rocco Termini has made it a goal to bring life back to the area and turn the Black Rock neighborhood into a destination.

On Wednesday, Termini's newest development, a business incubator will open to the public.

The rehabbed building houses the second Thin Man Brewery location and Tappo Wood Fired Pizza.

"We are expecting to serve a lot of people here tomorrow, and you know I think me and the guys here are ready for it," Tappo Wood Fired Pizza owner Phil Limina said.

The restaurant will offer a series of unique pizzas.

"We have a meatball pizza with cherry peppers and ricotta, we have a veggie pie, a gluten-free pie, a pizza with vodka sauce. That's one of my personal favorites," Limina said.

The building houses other businesses, including ODL, a business that uses 3-D printing technology to straighten teeth.

"We make orthodontic appliances mainly for kids, we do expanders, we make retainers, anything to move teeth," ODL President Mike Wright said.

Just upstairs from ODL you will find a unique place to get your hair done at Salon in the City.

"I grew up in this area, so this is a building that I have looked at for a really long time. Just the space and structure itself is just really beautiful," owner Stacie Kowalski.

Most of the businesses on the upper floors have been open for months, but Tappo Wood Fired Pizza and Thin Man Brewery will open at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Termini told 2 On Your Side the outside of the building will be lit up every night by projectors, which just goes to prove that you can find light even in the most unexpected places.

