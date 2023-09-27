A new Chipotle Mexican Grill prepares to open in Buffalo this weekend

The location will also have a Chipotlane, which the company describes as "a drive-thru pickup lane that allows guests to conveniently pick up digital orders."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new Chipotle Mexican Grill will open this weekend in the City of Buffalo.

The nationwide chain of fast casual restaurants that offers in bowls, tacos, and burritos will open Saturday at 2236 Delaware Avenue, in the Delaware Commons plaza.

The North Buffalo location will also have a Chipotlane, which the company describes as "a drive-thru pickup lane that allows guests to conveniently pick up digital orders without leaving their cars."

There's also a Chipotlane at the company's 3030 Niagara Falls Boulevard location in Amherst.

The Delaware Commons location will be open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. It's in the same spot as the former Tokyo II Seafood & Steakhouse, which closed last year on Sept. 30.