New artisan market opens in North Tonawanda with COVID-19 safety in mind

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Shopping local and shopping safe has been the topic of conversation among many as the holiday season rolls around.

One local business is hoping they can provide a way to support local businesses and artists, while keeping families safe as they shop.

The Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market, a former mid-1800s barn, opens this weekend and will showcase 50+ artisans year-round, seven days a week.

The market's new location is 6610 Shawnee Road in North Tonawanda. The barn will officially open its doors on Saturday, Nov. 14 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. It will also be open on Sunday as well, for the same hours.

The 3,700 square foot market is owned by John Pirrone and Scott DeMott, who said in a press release that they are taking the pandemic very seriously.

To help protect customers, the market plans to have a variety of resources. They'll use UV light to disinfect high-touch areas, have mandatory mask wearing for all, health assessments for everyone working, and will limit customers based on social distancing.

But, that's not all. The market also plans to have trained clinicians to "assist with assessment and education" and have contact tracing practices.

Co-owner DeMott says the market "provides a solution for those Artisans that had been greatly affected by the challenges of the pandemic, leaving Artisans with very few options.”

If shopping in-person isn't your thing, the market is also offering online shopping, curbside pickup and non-contact home delivery.

Market owners say you'll be able to find a variety of items, including farmhouse, rustic and repurposed décor/accents, clothing, jewelry, glass art, Buffalo-themed items, soap, gourmet popcorn, chocolate, dog treats and more.

The market also hopes to hold events in the future, such as "wine tasting by various Niagara Wine Trail wineries, Holiday Shopping Soiree, Rustic & Vintage Artisan DIY Classes, Summertime Food Truck Nights, Live Music Nights from our Rustic Buffalo outside deck and other great events."

You can check out Rustic Buffalo online at www.rusticbuffalodecor.com. The market's hours are: