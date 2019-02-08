KENMORE, N.Y. — A new mobile app developed in Buffalo is helping Western New York farmers get their produce to local businesses faster.

The app is called Produce Peddlers, and it was launched by Gary and Gina Wiezorek in June of 2019.

The app allows farmers to list the produce they have for sale. Restaurant owners and caterers can then go online and compare prices and buy directly from the farm. Wiezorek and his wife will then pick up the produce and deliver it the next day.

"Produce, as it’s picked, the clock starts ticking. Uh ... and obviously you need to move that product quickly," Gary Wiezorek told 2 On Your Side.

"What we did was provide this robust platform to connect those dots."

Urban farmer Matt Lantham has been using the app since it launched. He tells 2 On Your Side he now has extra time to focus on farming and connecting with other potential buyers.

"I don’t even have to leave my business. We can stay at the farm, continue to work, while they help us out delivering," he said.

The app is currently designed to connect farmers with caterers and restauranteurs, but Gina tells 2 On Your Side that she and her husband are open to the idea of connecting farmers with individuals some times in the future.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Gov. Cuomo signs Farmworkers Fair Labor Practices Act

Erie County Fair shows off new food items to menu

Plant-based Elmwood Village restaurant offers a different take on wings