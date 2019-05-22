BUFFALO, N.Y. — One grocery store that's opening Wednesday is the new Dash's Market in North Buffalo.

The two-story, 47,000-square-foot store opens Wednesday morning at the corner of Hertel and Starin avenues.

This will be the second new supermarket to open on Hertel in less than a year. The new Lexington Co-op is located right down the road.

Dash's former location on the same block closed in February. The old building was demolished and turned into a parking lot for the new store.

