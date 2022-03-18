NCAA Tournament tourism helping Niagara Falls continue to rebound

The president and CEO of Destination Niagara said he is looking forward to a 'solid' if not 'banner' year for business in the Falls.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The beauty of Niagara Falls has been calling for attention these past two years but the area’s crucial tourism industry appears to be finally on the rebound. While it may be the off-season for typical Falls visitors, over the past week the NCAA Tournament in Buffalo has shown some positive indications.

"When you're that close to something world famous, you hate to miss out on it," Arkansas fan Michael Threet said.

Threet and his son, John, who attends the University of Arkansas, flew into Pittsburgh and drove up to Buffalo to watch the Razorbacks play Thursday night. They spent their day off Friday visiting Niagara Falls.

“We were just sitting in the hotel room, kind of an off day, so we figured might as well go see something that we might not be able to see while we're in the area,” John Threet said.

Arkansas next plays Saturday night, and the Threets were not alone. Branson and Shelley Vanlandingham also came into town.

“In Arkansas, we have no professional team so we travel well. We have a storied basketball program, so up here to take it all in? Absolutely,” Branson said.

Wednesday and Friday were both off days for the Buffalo tournament, but according to Destination Niagara CEO John Percy, that meant many basketball fans trickled north.

"Just in the past week, we saw a huge spike in visitation to our official Visitor's Center. We even had a motor coach here where we even had a team stay in one of the hotels," Percy said.

The usual Niagara Falls season runs from spring to fall, Percy added, so seeing more visitors in March is a plus for the area, which relies heavily on the tax dollars generated through tourism.

The Falls' "bubble of business," as Percy put it, usually comes from New York City, Pennsylvania, and Ohio. Seeing families from Arkansas and New Mexico visit, and even some of the basketball broadcast team, is abnormal.

"Not only are we getting to do great sports, but we get to see great things like this," said Meghan McConnell, a production manager for CBS Sports who was visiting the Falls for the very first time.

After a tough 2020 that wiped out almost the entire Niagara Falls tourism season, 2021 came with a solid bounce back.

Mayor Robert Restaino said the next step will be welcoming back Canadian tourists unable to cross the border. Our northern neighbor is set to ease a testing requirement as of April 1, which has prevented much of that travel.

"This would have been the third tourist season we would have been under that same restriction with regard to our Canadian guests," Mayor Restaino said.

"You can see there is a great appetite for Canadians to come over here ... our communities here and in Niagara Falls, Ontario. It's really like one neighborhood separated by the river."