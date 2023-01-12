x
'My phone is ringing off the hook,' Edna Louise Liquidations says ahead of Thurman Thomas sale

For sale will be high-end couture, sporting equipment, Buffalo Bills memorabilia, signed artwork, furniture and more, according to the advertisements.

COLDEN, N.Y. — In 1994, when Charmaine Then started her business, Edna Louise Liquidations LLC, the Buffalo Bills had a dynamite running back: Thurman Thomas.

Little did she know that about 30 years later, she would be holding the liquidation sale for that same athlete. The sale advertisements don’t list Thomas by name, but the post includes images of his memorabilia and lists the location as 7562 Eddy Road, Colden, which is owned by Thomas. (They're not leaving Buffalo.)

“This is a big one for me,” Then said. “It’s going to be very busy.”

Read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First.

