M&T Tech shares work and innovations during annual conference

BUFFALO, N.Y. — M&T Tech, the technology division of M&T Bank, hosted its 71Tech Conference on Thursday at Seneca One Tower.
That name is s a play off the 716 area code. The event brought together hundreds of people in the company to share their work and innovations with each other.
There was also a simultaneous event going on in Wilmington, Del., with a live stream for those who couldn't make it to either conference.
We talk a lot about tech jobs and careers in STEM... but what kind of work is actually being done in those areas.. as least when it comes to M and T?
"We're looking at a lot of different advancements at M&T Tech," Craig Stanton, technology director at M&T Tech, told 2 On Your Side.
"Some of the common things are cloud computing, we're looking at a lot of security and topics in the area of security, and a lot of different platforms and technologies that can really help us deliver quicker for our customers and for our bankers."
This was the second year for the event, with attendance doubling from year one to year two.