M&T Tech shares work and innovations during annual conference

BUFFALO, N.Y. — M&T Tech, the technology division of M&T Bank, hosted its 71Tech Conference on Thursday at Seneca One Tower.

That name is s a play off the 716 area code. The event brought together hundreds of people in the company to share their work and innovations with each other.

There was also a simultaneous event going on in Wilmington, Del., with a live stream for those who couldn't make it to either conference.

We talk a lot about tech jobs and careers in STEM... but what kind of work is actually being done in those areas.. as least when it comes to M and T?

"We're looking at a lot of different advancements at M&T Tech," Craig Stanton, technology director at M&T Tech, told 2 On Your Side.

"Some of the common things are cloud computing, we're looking at a lot of security and topics in the area of security, and a lot of different platforms and technologies that can really help us deliver quicker for our customers and for our bankers."