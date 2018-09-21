BUFFALO -- M&T Bank has announced a large investment into their branches on Buffalo's East Side.

Friday M&T Bank announced the plans to invest nearly $2 million to renovate four branches on Buffalo's East Side. The renovations will begin in October, with the work scheduled to be complete by December.

The locations undergoing renovations include:

M&T Broadway, Located at 999 Broadway St., Buffalo, NY 14212

M&T Jefferson, Located at 1300 Jefferson Ave., Buffalo, NY 14208

M&T Kensington, Located at 3037 Bailey Ave., Buffalo, NY 14215

M&T Towne Garden, Located at 447 William St., Buffalo, NY 14204

Among the renovations expected at the locations are new flooring, LED lighting, paint, technology and furniture.Also, the floor plans at the Kensington, Jefferson and Broadway branches will be opened up and modernized with new teller lines, redesigned front vestibules and customer seating areas.

